Varanasi: Locusts Attack Warning Raised In Parts Of The District, Authorities Prepared

The Varanasi District Magistrate (DM) on Saturday warned against locusts attack in parts of the district. However, the authorities are prepared to fight the pests. According to Varanasi DM Kaushalraj Sharma, locust swarms were detected at Mirzapur and Sonbhadra border on Friday. He stated that they may attack Arajiline, Kashi Vidyapeeth, and Sewapuri blocks of Varanasi.

Speaking to a news agency, DM Sharma said that "All preparations have been completed to kill the locusts if they attack the district." He also added that if the need arises, the authorities will use the fire tenders and spray pumps of the municipal corporation to spray the insecticides.

"We have a stock of 2,000 litres of requisite chemicals in Varanasi. We will use fire tenders and spray pumps of the municipal corporation to spray insecticides. 300 manual spray pumps have been brought to the three blocks and will be used if the need arises," he said.

The desert locusts are a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper, and are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to the food supply and livelihoods of millions of people.

Centre steps up locust control measures

The Union Agriculture Ministry on Thursday said that 15 sprayers are being procured from the UK in a fortnight and plans are afoot to deploy drones and helicopters for the aerial spray of pesticides.

Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that control measures are in full swing and in close coordination with state agriculture departments, local administration, and Border Security Force (BSF).

India on High Alert over Locust Attack

India has issued a high alert after the Locust Warning Organisation (LWO), under the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, warned of another attack in May-June this year. The country's food security is at severe risk as a large swarm of locusts is entering India after breeding and maturing in Iranian provinces and Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

The authorities have also started deploying drones, satellite-derived tools, special fire-tenders, and sprayers at pre-identified border locations.

Meanwhile, the first locust attack of this year was reported from Ganganagar, a district in north Rajasthan bordering Pakistan on May 11 and has now spread to Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

(With ANI Inputs)