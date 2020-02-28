Balakot Airstrike Anniversary: VCAS Says Strikes Clarified 'we Won't Tolerate Terrorism'

On the first anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes, Vice Chief of Air Staff HS Arora, stated that the Balakot airstrikes had given out a clear message that India will no longer tolerate terrorism. The Vice Air Force Chief highlighted that soon Rafale jets will also be added to India's arsenal, which will help the force's accuracy and retaliation reach new heights.

Speaking on the first anniversary of the Balakot strike, HS Arora said, "Message was very clear. We will no longer tolerate terrorism if it's emanating from across the border. We are inducting new weapons. Rafale will also come in a few months. The reach, the accuracy, the retaliation all will reach new heights in upcoming months."

The Vice Air Force Chief also reflected upon nuclear retaliation threats from Pakistan as he added, "We also possess the same capability as them. Terror factories are no longer safe to cross the border. We have capability and will and political support to hit the target across the border. We will hit them if they try to create nuisance inside our border with our time and chosen place."

'Balakot airstrikes sent out a clear message': Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the Balakot airstrikes had sent out a clear message that infrastructure across the border could not be used as safe havens for terrorists.

Speaking at the Centre for Air Power Studies in Delhi, the Defence Minister stated that the Balakot airstrike is the reflection of India's clear vision against terrorism and added that the use of terrorism against India is a low-cost option adopted by Pakistan about which we have taught it a lesson. He also assured every citizen of India that we are ready to face any threat to national security, and will be ready even further.

Balakot Air Strikes

Days after the Pulwama terror attack that shook our nation, India on February 26, 2019, pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province at Balakot in Pakistan by carrying out coordinated airstrikes. In a pinpointed and swift airstrike that lasted less than two minutes, officials stated that the IAF targeted 350 terrorists and trainers.

