Vegetable Vendor's Daughter Tops Aeronautical Engineering Exam In Karnataka

R Lalitha, the daughter of a vegetable seller, has surpassed all odds to score the highest marks in the aeronautical engineering exam at the Vishvesvaraiah Technological University in Karnataka. According to media reports, the 22-year-old has scored a remarkable 9.7 percentile in the exam.

Also scored extraordinarily in GATE exam

Lalitha is the first generation graduate from her family who have been selling vegetables at the Nehru Market in Hiriyur town near Chitradurga for years. The results were declared on February 1 and took her and her family by surprise. Apart from scoring extraordinarily in the aeronautical engineering exam, she also scored a remarkable 707 in the GATE exam.

National media reported that she got up early every day to work alongside her parents to sell vegetables in the market. She studied during the small breaks she got from selling vegetables before heading to her college, East-West College of Engineering in Bengaluru. Following her achievement, Lalitha will be receiving the gold medal from the vice-chancellor of the university.

Talking about her future aspirations to local media, Lalitha said that does not want to go abroad for work. She expressed her desire to work in India and mentioned that the ISRO chief K Sivan has been a major inspiration for her. She added that she wants to work for ISRO someday.

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi took to Twitter to appreciate and congratulate Lalitha. Many netizens also lauded her for her achievement and called it 'an incredible feat.'

