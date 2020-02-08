From Board Exams To Magic Trick, Here Are The Most Trending TikTok Videos

TikTok is one of the leading apps currently that has garnered a huge amount of public attention. The app has gained a vast fan base and is used to make short lip-sync comedy and talent videos. With over one billion people making content on a regular basis, here are top 10 viral videos which are in tune with the current happening of the world as well.

Trending TikTok videos

While speaking of current happenings, Bigg Boss 13 is currently breaking TRP records and the credit goes to its contestants like Shehnaaz Gill. A video which surfaced on the app shows Gill talking to a crow in its language. The video has taken the internet by storm and has also left netizens in splits.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh also makes TikTok videos to entertain his fans and the video of him with his wife Genelia D'Souza is something that all husbands will relate to.

Another actor who recently joined TikTok is Kartik Aryan. The Bollywood actor joined the app to promote his upcoming film 'Love Aaj Kal' and his recent video has gone viral.

This TikTok video is actually famous for a practical joke. The video has also garnered almost 4.1 million likes and around 8,000 comments.

Now as board exams are approaching, a TikTok user made a video with his mother. In the video, one can see the mother telling her son to study for the board exam but with a hilarious twist.

In this video, the child is seen going to school regularly and helping with house chores while also complaining that nobody talks about when he helps around the house but the moment, he picks up his phone, the way the atmosphere at his home changes is hilarious.

This video has left many internet users wondering a few things. One user commented, “Have you ever thought that the gol gappe wale bhaiya might also be sneakily eating gol gappas while feeding you?”.

Magic tricks are also a big hit on the app and Wianmagic is one account that has a lot of followers. In this video one can see the magician cutting two notes of 50 pounds in half but then regenerating them has left the users amazed.

Animals have also found a permanent place on TikTok as there are a lot of dog videos and some cat clips. However, this time a duck has taken the internet by storm.

