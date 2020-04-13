VHP To Honour 'sanitation Warriors' Fighting Against COVID-19 On Ambedkar Jayanti

To pay tribute to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said on Monday that it will honour the sanitation warriors fighting against COVID-19 on April 14. The party will distribute safety masks, hand gloves and sanitizers among the workers to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti.

"This time on the birth anniversary of Babasaheb, big and elaborate programs like garlanding his statues, Kumbh Mela at Parliament street, are not possible due to the crisis of COVID-19 pandemic, but still the corona terror cannot stop the countrymen from paying homage to their great man," said VHP's Working President Alok Kumar.

Press Statement:

Honouring Corona Sanitation Warriors – A true tribute to Baba Saheb: @AlokKumarLIVE

VHP will reiterate the vow of an untouchability-free harmonious society. pic.twitter.com/FLNLPl7H8Q — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) April 13, 2020

VHP suggests ways to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti

VHP's Working President Alok Kumar appealed to the citizens to observe the lockdown and follow all the government protocols to protect themselves from COVID-19 pandemic. He suggested that everyone can sit before a photograph of Babasaheb Ambedkar, and listen to inspiring themes from his life. He invited people to recall Ambedkar's vow to re-build a harmonious society in India.

"Today our sanitation workers are acting like warriors in the war against the Coronavirus pandemic. By honouring them, we shall pay our true tributes to Babasaheb," the VHP President added.

Heaping praises for Babasaheb Ambedkar, Alok Kumar said, he was an outstanding warrior of 'social justice' who fought throughout his life to build a harmonious society. He added that Ambedkar had suffered the brunt of "casteism" and "deprivation" since his childhood, but without any bitterness in his mind and heart, he continued to serve the nation.

Recalling Ambedkar's words, he said that the VHP will continue to work to build a society that is free from untouchability and upholds justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

