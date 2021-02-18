VHP To Protest Against Uttarakhand's BJP Government's Takeover Of 51 Prominent Temples

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will start campaigning in coming April, against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's decision to take over management of 51 key temples in Uttarakhand. Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are some of the prominent shrines.

The VHP expressed resentment over the government's decision to form a board that will manage these temples and said once their donation drive for the Ayodhya Ram temple ends in March, they'll start the campaign. The campaign's goal would be "freeing" these temples from government control.

Uttarakhand's Devasthanam Board dispute

In Uttarakhand, the Trivendra Singh Rawat-led BJP government passed the Uttarakhand Devasthanam Management Bill through the state assembly. The Bill later became law. According to this law, the state government will have the right to take over management of 51 temples.

Temple priests and godmen had been opposing the government's interference even before the law came into effect. Several of them marched to the Vidhan Sabha to protest against the government alleging the move is hampering the beliefs of Hindus. When the matter reached the Uttarakhand High Court, the court ruled that the Law was constitutional. However, priests and several organisations are still demanding the government to back their decision.

During the controversy, CM Rawat said that creating the Devasthanam Board will help in the development of the region and provide better facilities to devotees.

In 2005, then Chief Minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari tried to implement a similar bill to take over the prominent temples in the state. However, after his fellow Congress MLAs revolted he had to withdraw the bill

Chamoli glacier burst

Recently, a flash flood triggered by a glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli which killed a large number of people, besides demolishing a 13.2-MW hydel project in the Rishiganga, and caused extensive damage to the 520-MW Dhauliganga hydel project of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). The damage was caused by the bursting of a glacier, leading to the collapse of the reservoir, on February 7.

