'Due To TMC's Appeasement Policy, Secular Mamata Is Afraid To Take Lord Ram's Name': VHP 

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday lashed out at the 'appeasement politics' of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stormed out of a program held for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised prior to her speech.

Fuming at the religious slogans raised before her address, Banerjee walked off the dais at Victoria memorial during Parakram Divas celebrations, citing “humiliation”. Stating that a government program should have "some dignity", Mamata said she felt "insulted" by the chants and therefore would not speak at the event.

In a sharp reaction to the Chief Minister's conduct, VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, "The Ram Bhakts who were listening to Mamata didi were actually insulted. The entire country and the state of Bengal has by Mamata Banerjee's words. When the audience raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, she should have joined them. Why was she hesitant to raise slogans of Lord Ram in the land of the deity himself?" he asked.

"Mamata Banerjee was invited to the program with due respect and was asked to address the event. Prime Minister was also present there. She should feel the sentiment of the people. If the religious chants were raised by people of another community, would she have reacted in the same way? Unfortunately, due to the appeasement policy, the secular mafia today is afraid of even hearing the name of Lord Ram," Bansal added.

'Not a day to play politics'

The Chief Minister's conduct during the ceremony also drew criticism from Netaji's grandnephew and BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose. "I think the CM need not have reacted adversely to a slogan whether it's 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Shri Ram'. This is not a day to play politics. It is a day to celebrate, it is a day to pay homage to the soldiers and martyrs of the Indian National Army," CK Bose said. Meanwhile, BJP also called out Mamata Banerjee for her response to 'Jai Shri Ram' chants at the ceremony.

"Jai Shri Ram" to #MamtaBanerjee is like red rag to a bull that is why she stopped her speech at Victoria Memorial today. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) January 23, 2021

Mamata Banerjee insulted the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore by refusing to attend Viswa Bharati’s centenary celebrations. She has done the same by not delivering her speech on the occasion of Netaji’s anniversary celebrations.



Bengal will not tolerate this disregard of its icons. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 23, 2021

