Video: Angry Elephant Chases Truck, Rips Off Bonnet With Tusks

A video of an angry elephant chasing a truck and then snapping off its bonnet has emerged on the internet. The 51-second video has been shared by a Twitter user, with a caption "Terrifying chase down yesterday by angry Karnataka elephant, rips off truck bonnet with tusks". The incident reportedly took place in Karnataka and has come into the attention of many twitter users and wildlife experts who expressed both amazement and shock at the incident.

The elephant is seen marching towards the truck in anger as the driver hurriedly reverse drives the truck to escape the elephant’s fury. The elephant then rams his tusks into the truck and rips off the bonnet of the truck and hurls it into the air. The truck driver screams and struggles to take the vehicle back in control as it goes swinging in a whirlwind.

An elephant politely kicked a woman

In a similar incidence reported past a few days ago, an elephant had politely kicked a woman signalling her to not invade her privacy. In a video uploaded of the incident, the woman was seen taking pictures. The video was posted online by IFS official, Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle.

The video depicted a man recording a clip as the woman was busy taking pictures and the elephant could be seen approaching the woman calmly. Instead of attacking her, the elephant gently nudges at her trying to convey that she had perhaps come too close. The elephant was recorded kicking the woman with slight coercion hinting at her to step away, although the woman was not hurt.

The video had managed to spike to a brilliant 3499 views with 160 retweets and 544 likes leaving the internet appreciating the elephant’s politeness and the manner in which he communicated his message leaving the woman unharmed. Some joked that the women perhaps must understand when not to invade the territory, while others thought the woman was indeed fortunate to not have been tossed by the animal in the air.

