Australia: Animals Relocated At Zoo After Rains Caused Flash Flooding

Australian Reptile Park on the Central Coast of New South Wales had to relocate animals when flash floods wreaked havoc in the area. Employees have been busy relocating animals inside the facility after the flash flooding led to torrential rains. The floodwater has inundated the entire park and everyone has been trying to ensure safety for all the animals. Tim Faulkner, Australian Reptile Park Director said that he cannot believe it as last week they were discussing the imminent threat of bushfires which is just 8km away from the Park at Somersby.

Torrential rainfall resulted shutdown of zoo

The heavy rainfall on the NSW Central Coast led to the shutting down of the zoo. Faulkner added that they have not seen flooding like this at the Park for over 15 years. He added that they have stationed staffs at Alligator Lagoon to monitor the water levels which kept on rising beyond the level. According to the zoo authorities, the drenched koalas had to be moved to safety and other staff were located to make sure there were no escapes after the rising water level. Months after horrific fires first started ravaging their way across Australia, heavy rainfall fell across some parts that had been affected by the bushfire bringing respite. Weather forecast also predicts more wet weather in the days to come. The fires in Australia this bushfire season were the worst the country had ever seen and was made worse by Sustained hot weather and rare periods of light rain in the affected areas.

Downpour brings respite

The downpour on Thursday brought new hope that that the dozens of fires that are still burning could be brought under control. According to Rural Fire Service of the state of New South Wales, while the fires won't extinguish all the fires they will go a long way towards their containment. A resident, Virginia Conno told local media that she was thrilled and so relieved by the coming of the rains but Australia needs much more rain. Most of Australia was choked because of the smoke from bushfires. The intense smoke also choked the southern city of Melbourne and as a result disrupted the build-up to next week's Australian Open tennis tournament. But the thunderstorms that accompanied the rains late night on Wednesday cleared away the smoke and then moved on towards fires in the southern state of Victoria.

