Video Of A Dog Stealing Christmas Toys In The Franklin Police Department Will Crack You Up

What is cuter than a dog is a dog who steals. A video of a pup thief has gone viral over social media after it was shared on Facebook by the Franklin Police Department. The video shows the police dog stealing a toy and sneaking away slyly before going and hiding under a table with the other Christmas toys that he had stolen. The police department narrated the hilarious incident in a Facebook post.

"We learned an extremely valuable lesson today. When you have a classroom full of toys ready to be shipped off to the Santa Foundation, you should... 1. Close the door to the classroom Or 2. Keep the toys elevated. If not, a golden retriever will slowly hoard them throughout the day and bring them back to his lair. Thanks to Officer Cusson for capturing this larceny on camera," the caption of the Facebook post read.

The background to this crime scene is that every year, the Franklin Police decides to donate toys to a foundation for Christmas. The toys are collected and kept in a room after which they are packed and shipped. However this year, the police department noticed that a few toys were missing from the pile. Upon investigation, they found that the toys were being sneakingly stolen from within the police station by none other than one of their own training dogs.

Reactions pour in

After this video went viral over social media, netizens fell in love with this furball thief and flooded the video with heartwarming comments.

"First a want to thank you for your service and have a happy holiday and she is the cutest dog and beautiful well kept I guess she didn't think she was gonna get any so she helped herself just so beautiful to watch thank you for that." read a comment by Sharon French.

"Lmao, he wanted a Christmas presents to! Thank you officers for collecting the toys and your service! Make sure that beautiful fur baby gets a gift also 🍗🍖 maybe a baby doll and carrier lol. I can't stop laughing!!! Made my day !!!!" said Linda Sharp.

"That was so adorable!!!! The guilty party fled from the police, but was eventually surrounded and apprehended!!!!" said Karen Pompeo Burke.

