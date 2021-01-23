Video Of Man Caught By Farmers Surfaces, Now Alleges He 'was Beaten & Forced To Lie'

In a massive U-turn, the masked man who was nabbed by the protesting farmers at the Singhu border has now allegedly said that he was forced by the farmers to frame a story about disruption of tractor march. In a video that has surfaced after he was handed over to Police, he has said that the farmers had allegedly beaten him for two days and had forced him to narrate a "sinister plot" about the disruption of tractor march. He also claimed that he was picked up by the farmers and was held hostage. Even as he named an SHO of Haryana's Rai Police station previously, he now claimed that there is no such person and he had made up the story. This video has not been validated by police and news agency ANI quoted them saying that they will give more information on the new development this afternoon.

The masked man who addressed a press conference with farmer leaders y'day has said in his viral video that he was reading a script given to him by them. This video hasn't been validated by police who say they will give more info this afternoon.



Man claims there was 'plot To Kill 4 Netas, Disrupt Tractor Rally'

In a sensational and shocking development, farmers protesting at the Singhu border alleged that attempts were being made to disrupt their tractor rally on January 26. Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said that they have nabbed a man who was part of a sinister plan to incite violence during the tractor rally and shoot four farmers' union leaders. Presenting the man, who was wearing a jacket and his face was covered with a handkerchief, farmer leader Sandhu said that he will be handed over to the Police after the press conference.

The unnamed man alleged that there are two teams working to incite violence on Republic Day tractor rally and added that they have been supplied weapons. He claimed that the teams were ordered to fire on the farmers and the Delhi Police would think that the farmers' are firing. Most shockingly, he named a Police officer alleging that he was the part of the plan. He also said that he was present in the area since January 19 and was tasked to find out if protesters were carrying arms.

"We had planned that when the farmers will proceed with their tractor rally on January 26, there will be firing and Delhi Police will try to stop them. Even then, if they do not halt their march, then we will fire on them. And there will be another team that will be present among the farmers and will shoot. The Delhi Police will think that farmers are firing. We had planned that we will be in Police uniform. We were also ordered to shoot four people on the stage. SHO of Rai Police Station in Haryana's Sonepat is involved in this plan."

News agency ANI also quoted the man saying, "We were working for money. There are other people as well who are involved in this who are yet to be caught. I would request that our families should not be informed about this. We were to be given Rs 10,000 each to carry out the disruption."

The man also said that he was part of the violence that took place in Karnal district during Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's Mahapanchayat and had previously played a role in the violence during Jat agitation, 2016. The man was handed over to Police. The Haryana government or Police has not issued an official response on the claims made, as of now.

