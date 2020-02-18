Video Of Newborn Giraffe Trying To Take Its First Step Delights Internet

A video of a baby giraffe taking his first steps shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda on microblogging site Twitter has delighted the internet. The giraffe struggles as he experiences walking for the first time. The users are mesmerized at how the animal attempts to get up despite falling to his feet several times.

In the clip, the infant giraffe skitters in the barn not losing hope as he tries to walk desperately. He slumps to the floor each time but puts his feet forward covering a minute distance. The social media users are left speechless at the baby giraffe’s determination and spirit of not giving up.

Baby giraffes take their 1st adorably wobbly steps 30-60 min after making their debuts. After about 10 hrs it should be able to run & keep up the heard. That’s too quick 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/Rzrl9YCt7b — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 17, 2020

Baby giraffe attempts to stand up

The officer explains in the caption that the infant giraffes take their first wobbly steps for 30 to 60 minutes after birth and are able to run within an hour. The users online attributed this fact to giraffe’s perseverance for learning. The average newborn baby giraffe starts walking over 10,000 times faster than the typical human as per reports. A baby giraffe naturally attempts at standing up on its own and struggles profusely.

The users appreciated the video calling it inspirational and thanked the forest officer for sharing it. They left heartfelt comments on the tweet, some even shared informative lines about different species of animals and how they learned to walk.

Thanks for the beautiful video.

In real forest, they wont even have this much time to save themselves from wild animals.. right ? — Kiran Nadiger (@imkirannadiger) February 18, 2020

What a delight to see your videos — Sourav Sanyal (@SSanyal) February 17, 2020

I somewhere read that mother girraf kicks the new born and they start walking, is that not true? — Sarvesh Bhatt (@sarveshbhatt) February 17, 2020

Buffalo calf hardly takes 1/2 hr to stand on it's feet & starts walking.



It's just to protect themselves fm predators..thy just can't afford longer stoppage at 1place..predators like Hyenas cn smell d new borns fm 5-10kms & at time of delivery both mother & calf r easy prey.🙂🙂 — Pratap S Sisaudia (@PSisaudia) February 18, 2020

