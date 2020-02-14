This Dog Doing Laundry With His Owner Is Winning Hearts On Social Media; Watch

A heartwarming video has surfaced on the internet which shows a pet dog in Texas helping out by carrying his owner's laundry when a piece of cloth falls down while the owner is taking it to the room. The video was shared on social media by Gabbie Gaspard and through the video it can be seen the dog's owner carrying a pile of clothes through his living room and up the stairs. While carrying the laundry, he dropped a black sock and jokingly asked his dog, Jonsi to pick it up and bring it upstairs.

since this is getting a lot of attention on all my other social media it felt appropriate to post it here too 💀 pic.twitter.com/bqXGI0iGPS — Gabbie Gaspard (@gabbiefoote) February 10, 2020

Video garnered more than 8 million views

The canine who was lying comfortably on the couch identified the black sock, gave a few moments of thought to it before quickly getting off the couch, picking up the lone sock and taking it upstairs. In the video, the dog's owner can be heard saying, "Oh, oh my God, he did it!"

The adorable video has managed to garner more than 8 million views and around 90k likes on Twitter. Netizens were delighted and praised the dog. Others replied with entertaining memes. A very delighted user commented, “What did we do to deserve dogs?” Another wrote, "It looks like he sighed before he got up. He knew he didn’t have to to help. Good boy."

He really sat there and thought about it like “damn... I JUST got comfortable... ugh lemme pick it up. Maybe I’ll get a treat”😹😹 — 🦋Photeamuh🦋 (@_exoticLIONESS) February 11, 2020

I had a German Shepherd that helped me weed. I'd pull them up and he would go put them in the compost pile — oxnardwhodat (@oxnardwhodat) February 11, 2020

The way they both looked at that sock! 😂😂 Like, "are you gonna get that?" — BlankTab👣 (@Goat_Villa) February 11, 2020

Jonsie is too good for this world — hannah 🏹🤍 (@hannahshooler) February 11, 2020

Hes probably thinking "if I do this they'll know I am smarter than they think... is it worth it?" — Lisa Millering (@LisaMillering) February 12, 2020

