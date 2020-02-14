The Debate
The Debate
This Dog Doing Laundry With His Owner Is Winning Hearts On Social Media; Watch

Rest of the World News

An adorable video has surfaced on the internet which shows a pet dog in Texas helping out by carrying his owner's laundry when a piece of cloth falls down.

Dog

A heartwarming video has surfaced on the internet which shows a pet dog in Texas helping out by carrying his owner's laundry when a piece of cloth falls down while the owner is taking it to the room. The video was shared on social media by Gabbie Gaspard and through the video it can be seen the dog's owner carrying a pile of clothes through his living room and up the stairs. While carrying the laundry, he dropped a black sock and jokingly asked his dog, Jonsi to pick it up and bring it upstairs. 

Video garnered more than 8 million views

The canine who was lying comfortably on the couch identified the black sock, gave a few moments of thought to it before quickly getting off the couch, picking up the lone sock and taking it upstairs. In the video, the dog's owner can be heard saying, "Oh, oh my God, he did it!"

The adorable video has managed to garner more than 8 million views and around 90k likes on Twitter. Netizens were delighted and praised the dog. Others replied with entertaining memes. A very delighted user commented, “What did we do to deserve dogs?” Another wrote, "It looks like he sighed before he got up. He knew he didn’t have to to help. Good boy."

