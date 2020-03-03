Vienna-Delhi Flight Crew Members Asked To Self-quarantine After Passenger Tests Positive

All crew members of the Air India flight who travelled from Vienna to Delhi on February 25 have been asked to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days after one of the passengers tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, an Air India official on Monday said that the airline has asked all its crew members who were in the flight that came from Vienna on February 25 to self-isolate themselves at their homes for a period of 14 days to prevent the potential spread of the virus.

Read: Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, EU & UK Brexit Negotiators Agree Not To Shake Hands

Health Ministry on Monday held a press conference where it announced that two cases of coronavirus have been detected in the country, including one in the national capital. The ministry said that the person infected with the virus in Delhi has a travel history from Italy, where at least 53 people have died due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The other case in India has been reported from Telangana. As per reports, the ministry informed that both the patients are stable and are being monitored closely. Three cases of coronavirus were reported in India last month, of which all three have been recovered fully. No deaths in the country due to the outbreak have been reported so far.

Read: Supermarkets Draw Up Plan To Maintain Uninterrupted Food Supplies Amid Coronavirus Scare

Coronavirus outbreak

The new coronavirus has claimed more than 3,000 lives across the globe and has infected over 90,000 people since December 2019. According to reports, at least 175 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak in the 21st century. Iran and Italy have reported the most number of deaths outside China due to COVID-19. The virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. Hubei province in China has been most affected by the contagious disease, which is also the epicentre of the virus.

Read: Charmme Kaur Gets Flak For 'coronavirus Has Arrived' Act, Calls It 'immaturity' In Apology

Read: Portugal Announces First Case Of Coronavirus, Another Presumptive Case Being Monitored

Lead Image Credit: PTI