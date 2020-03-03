Supermarkets Draw Up Plan To Maintain Uninterrupted Food Supplies Amid Coronavirus Scare

Supermarkets in the United Kingdom have drawn up a plan that would help the country cope up with any panic-buying that might well be a possibility looking at the sudden escalation of coronavirus cases in Europe. According to media reports, the plan 'feed the nation' would see stores in the UK work with suppliers to maintain the staple products by scaling back the variety of foods and groceries available in the market.

The recent strategy to ensure uninterrupted food supplies came as UK Prime Minister Boris Jhonson is set to unveil his plans to tackle a potential outbreak in the country. Jhonson while speaking to the press said that the most important thing for his government right now is to prepare against the spread of coronavirus in the country. According to reports, the United Kingdom on Monday confirmed three new cases of coronavirus, taking the total tally to 39 in the country. The level of risk of contracting coronavirus in Europe was raised from 'moderate to high' after Italy became the most affected country besides China and Iran.

Coronavirus outbreak

The new coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has claimed more than 3,000 lives across the globe and has infected over 90,000 people since December 2019. According to reports, at least 106 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak in the 21st century. Iran and Italy have reported the most number of deaths outside China due to COVID-19. While Iran confirmed 66 lives lost due to the virus, Italy had reported 52 deaths as of March 2. The virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. Hubei province in China has been most affected by the contagious disease, which is also the epicentre of the virus.

Image Credit: AP

