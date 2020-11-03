Vienna Terror Attack: Austrian Embassy In New Delhi To Remain Closed Until Nov 11

As a precautionary measure due to the recent deadly attacks in Austria, the Austrian Embassy in New Delhi announced on November 3 that it will remain closed to the public until November 11. “We ask for your understanding,” the embassy updated on its website. The embassy shut down due to the “repulsive terrorist attack” near a synagogue in the city center as Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said. Heavily armed gunmen with assault rifles carried out deadly shootings in at least 6 locations in central Vienna with what the chancellor said, "an anti-Semitic motive”.

“We are experiencing difficult hours in our republic,” Sebastian Kurz said on Twitter. At least three were dead and several others wounded after gunmen opened fire at 8 pm (19:00 GMT) in the Austrian capital. A police officer was among the injured in exchanges of gunfire but “not in danger.”, sources of Sweden’s The Local confirmed. The Austrian police shot down one perpetrator. A spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior told ABC News that at 8 pm local time, the first shots were fired in the proximity of the synagogue, and then in five other places in the downtown area around the city. Seven persons of those injured were in critical condition.

As the Austrian police warned the public to avoid nearby public places after the scene was considered "still active” late Monday, the Austrian embassy as a precautionary measure shut down. I would like to thank all the emergency services who are risking their lives, especially today, for our safety. Our police will take decisive action against the perpetrators of this vile terrorist attack,"

If you have footage of any kind of the shooting incident in the inner city of Vienna – please upload it on this link – DON’T share it on social media! This way you can support us! https://t.co/FQ2he2MMPs #0211w — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020

Neutralized a perpetrator

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said via Twitter. "I am glad that our police officers have already been able to neutralize a perpetrator. We will never allow ourselves to be intimidated by terrorism and will fight these attacks resolutely by all means,” he added. The Ministry of the Interior spokesman told sources of ABC that the manhunt was ongoing as of midnight local time. Police are now trawling through footages from CCTV, to determine the number of “heavily armed and dangerous” assailants involved. Meanwhile, the embassies worldwide based in Austria have also been alerted by the leaders.

