Vienna Terror Attack: Gunman's Explosive Vest Fake; Religious Extremism Involved, Say Cops

Taking to Twitter, Vienna police confirmed that 2 civilians were killed and 15 were severely injured in the Vienna synagogue shooting and one assailant was shot dead. The attacker was wearing an explosive vest which turned out to be fake, informed the police. This came just hours after several gunmen open fired near a synagogue in Vienna while the residents were enjoying the last night before the renewed Coronavirus lockdown rules on November 2 (local time).

The police further informed that the Vienna synagogue shooting is believed to be a case of religious extremism while adding that an officer of the Vienna PD was also wounded in the attack. The suspect was armed with an assault rifle along with several other guns, informed the police. The heavily armed attacker, who was shot outside St Ruper's Church (as per Austrian broadcaster ORF's report), has been identified and his home has been opened and searched by the SWAT team.

As of 06:30 am, this is what we can confirm towards the assault in Vienna's inner city district: #0211w pic.twitter.com/AIzIovFyKh — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 3, 2020

Read | Vienna Synagogue Shooting: Police Expand Manhunt, Czech Republic Launches Border Checks

Read | Vienna Synagogue Shooting: Police Urge Social Media Restrain As Attackers Still On Loose

"Investigations on highest level": Vienna Police

Taking to Twitter the Vienna police confirmed that several shots were fired at six different locations on Monday, November 2 at 8 pm (local time). The police suspect that there were several men armed with rifles but the number has not been confirmed yet. Vienna police are currently looking for another attacker who remains at large. They have also informed that the investigation with regards to the Vienna synagogue shooting is underway and 'will go on highest level'.

Read | Vienna Synagogue Shooting: Europe Leaders Stand In Solidarity With Austria, Condemn Attack

CONFIRMED at the moment:

*08:00 pm: several shots fired, beginning at Seitenstettengasse

*several suspects armed with rifles

*six different shooting locations

* one deceaced person, several injured (1 officer included)

*1 suspect shot and killed by police officers #0211w — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020

Read | Vienna Synagogue Shooting: Trump, Pompeo Stand In Solidarity With Austria; Condemn Attack

The police have expanded the manhunt for the attacker beyond the city limits while the Czech police have reportedly started random checks on the border it shares with Austria. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz took to Twitter to condemn the 'hideous terrorist attack' in Vienna while thanking the emergency services for taking risks in order to save lives. Earlier, he had informed about army deployment in Vienna in order to allow the police force to focus on their anti-terror efforts.

"We will never allow ourselves to be intimidated by terrorism and will fight these attacks resolutely by all means," said Kurz in another tweet.

Read | Vienna Synagogue Shooting: Austrian Chancellor Kurz Condemns 'hideous Terrorist Attack'

Read | Vienna Synagogue Shooting: French President Macron Stands In Solidarity With Austria

(With inputs from Agencies)