IPL 2020: RCB Fans Want Their Monies Back From Vijay Mallya After Commenting On New Logo

Cricket News

Speaking about the new RCB logo, former RCB Chairman Vijay Mallya took to Twitter and described the same as “great” but also asked the team to win the trophy.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recently upgraded their logo, just days prior to the start of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. Their logo opened to some mixed reactions from the fans. While some appreciated the new design, others trolled the franchise over the same. Former RCB chairman Vijay Mallya also joined the bandwagon and gave his take on what he thinks about the new logo.

IPL 2020: RCB fans troll Vijay Mallya after his comment on new logo

Since the inaugural edition (IPL 2008), RCB has managed to reach the final on three occasions. However, the Virat Kohli-led side are yet to win the coveted title and are known for losing a grip on crunch situations during important matches. Speaking about the new RCB logo, Vijay Mallya took to Twitter and described the same as “great” but also asked the team to win the trophy.

His comments did not seem to have gone down well with the fans and several users took to the micro-blogging site, trolling Mallya for his involvement in the money laundering case. The former RCB chairman is currently in the United Kingdom (UK) and has been accused of not paying back the bank loans that amount to near ₹9,000 crore. Here is how Twitterati reacted to Mallya’s post.

Published:
COMMENT
