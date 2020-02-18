IPL 2020: RCB Fans Want Their Monies Back From Vijay Mallya After Commenting On New Logo

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recently upgraded their logo, just days prior to the start of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. Their logo opened to some mixed reactions from the fans. While some appreciated the new design, others trolled the franchise over the same. Former RCB chairman Vijay Mallya also joined the bandwagon and gave his take on what he thinks about the new logo.

Also Read | IPL 2020: RCB Full Fixtures List, Venues, Timing And Complete Schedule

IPL 2020: RCB fans troll Vijay Mallya after his comment on new logo

Since the inaugural edition (IPL 2008), RCB has managed to reach the final on three occasions. However, the Virat Kohli-led side are yet to win the coveted title and are known for losing a grip on crunch situations during important matches. Speaking about the new RCB logo, Vijay Mallya took to Twitter and described the same as “great” but also asked the team to win the trophy.

His comments did not seem to have gone down well with the fans and several users took to the micro-blogging site, trolling Mallya for his involvement in the money laundering case. The former RCB chairman is currently in the United Kingdom (UK) and has been accused of not paying back the bank loans that amount to near ₹9,000 crore. Here is how Twitterati reacted to Mallya’s post.

Great...but win the trophy ! — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) February 15, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: RCB Set To Take Fan Engagement To Another Level With Special Bar And Cafe

Great .....but return the loan to banks ! — Pk (@Pnkj_Tiwary) February 15, 2020

Great... but come back to country and pay loans. — Harshil Mehta હર્ષિલ મહેતા (@MehHarshil) February 15, 2020

First repay the amt u borrowed from the banks — sameera madabhushi (@sameerasame) February 15, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Brutally Troll RCB For Copying Old Logo In Schedule Update

Tumhaare hi karmon ka hi nateeja hai. RCB ka haarna. — Being Indian (@Yogendr20238686) February 15, 2020

Are babua paisa kb lotayega, — Indranil Banerjee (@indranil8759) February 15, 2020

Great...but tu paisa de re baba ! — Procrastinator (@sagar_ravrane17) February 15, 2020

Also Read | Unimpressed Vijay Mallya Extends Desperation To RCB's Logo Change; Sends Them A Message