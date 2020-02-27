Vikram Misri Lauds IAF For Successfully Delivering 15 Tonnes Of Medical Relief To China

India's ambassador to China Vikram Misri took to Twitter to thank the Indian Air Force for successfully delivering more than 15 tonnes of medical relief to the Coronavirus hit Wuhan city. According to reports, the Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster on Wednesday delivered relief supplies like medical gloves, suits and other materials to be used in efforts to combat COVID-19. Vikram Misri also appreciated the efforts of officers who helped in executing the assistance at ground zero in Wuhan.

And a very big thank you to the @IAF_MCC , which, as ever, lives up to its motto - नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम् - Touch the Sky with Glory! @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/Ryf3OddIB8 — Vikram Misri (@VikramMisri) February 26, 2020

A special word of commendation for the @EOIBeijing team of officers at ground zero in Wuhan - Group Captain Ashish Kumar, B.Sidharth and Havaldar Ribu Singh of the Indian Army - true grit in full display. @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/gyhj2e3BwW — Vikram Misri (@VikramMisri) February 26, 2020

According to reports, the Indian Air Force Globemaster will also bring back remaining Indians from Wuhan and New Delhi has also expressed its willingness to evacuate citizens from the neighbouring countries. About 90 to 100 Indian citizens were expected to board the Indian Air Force plane at Wuhan airport. Earlier, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar tweeted a picture of the IAF plane that landed in Wuhan and termed it as a strong expression of Indian solidarity with the Chinese people at this difficult time.

Consignment (15 tonnes) of Indian medical relief for #COVID19 lands in Wuhan. Strong expression of our solidarity with the Chinese people at this difficult time. Thank you @IAF_MCC and @EOIBeijing for your efforts. pic.twitter.com/v2ph3LHogM — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 26, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

China is currently battling the novel coronavirus that has claimed more than 2,700 lives across the globe and has infected over 81,000 people since December 2019. According to reports, at least 27 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak in the 21st century. The virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. Hubei province in China has been most affected by the contagious disease, which is also the epicentre of the virus.

