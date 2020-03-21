Virender Sehwag Requests Fans To Relax At Home, Says It'll Help In Driving Out Coronavirus

Advocating the need to stay indoors amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag appealed to his fans to stay in their homes & not venture outside in order to tackle the COVID-19 scare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a Janta Curfew on March 22nd while addressing the nation on Thursday, urging all citizens to remain indoors from 5 am to 9 pm. Personalities from across all fields have given a rallying call and have extended their support to PM Modi's Janta curfew and have taken to social media to appeal to their fans to join the movement.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag appealed to his fans to remain indoors and said that when the whole of India is relaxing indoors, then the coronavirus menace can be easily driven out.

Virender Sehwag makes a request to his fans

Poora Bharat Aaram se Ghar par Rahega , Yeh Corona Virus yahaan se jald daudega.



Please please stay at home and we shall overcome this soon. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 21, 2020

Janta Curfew on March 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement 'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 while the Janta Curfew is implemented and avoid going out unless extremely important. PM Modi added that the Janta Curfew will help us prepare for the upcoming challenges.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

