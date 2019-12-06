Airline Chief Slams Twitter User Who Took Photo Of Flight Attendant Napping In Lounge

Chief Commercial Officer of an airline Sanjiv Kapoor has defended one of the airline's flight attendants after a Twitter user recently posted a picture of her sleeping at an airport lounge and tried to shame the company online. The user shared the picture of the air hostess taking a nap at the lounge of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Airport and the user tagged Sanjiv Kapoor. Supporting the airline staff, Kapoor took to Twitter and asked the person to take down the photo.

“Your cabin crew providing negative image of Vistara at BLR domestic lounge on Tuesday, 03 December at 4.25pm. Please improve your image provided by the cabin crew,” Twitter user @AviationAnalyst wrote while tagging the Chief Commercial Officer of Vistara Sanjiv Kapoor. Here Kapoor's response,

We do not condone such photos being taken of our crew or customers without their permission, nor do we think it is correct to post such photos on social media. Our crew are the finest in the industry, and are human too. We suggest you do the right thing and take the photo down. — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 4, 2019

Kapoor's positive response backing his employee garnered a plethora of praises for him over his generosity. While many slammed the person who took the photo and said it was an invasion of privacy to take a photo of a sleeping woman, others lauded Sanjiv Kapoor.

What a amazing comment!! Well done sir! Very few people realise the hard word that is put in by airline staff! Kudos! @airvistara https://t.co/v3covhgC5m — Samson De Souza (@SamsonDeSouza) December 5, 2019

Hat's off to you Sanjiv for supporting your staff. Nowadays people have become insensitive that they tend to forget that we are humans first. Cabin crew are not superhumans. You just cannot click and upload anyone's picture on social media without his/her permission; its a crime. — Nishi Namrata Sinha (@namrata_nishi) December 5, 2019

Mr Kapoor Thank you for supporting the crew member. There are not many superiors like you in India. Greatly admire you. — Souri Sengupta (@sen6mithu) December 5, 2019

The tweet has since been deleted after Kapoor’s tweet went viral. The account was also made private due to backlash.

