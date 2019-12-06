The Debate
Airline Chief Slams Twitter User Who Took Photo Of Flight Attendant Napping In Lounge

General News

Chief Commercial Officer of Vistara Sanjiv Kapoor backed the flight attendant of the airline after Twitter user posted a  picture of her napping in a lounge

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Airline

Chief Commercial Officer of an airline Sanjiv Kapoor has defended one of the airline's flight attendants after a Twitter user recently posted a picture of her sleeping at an airport lounge and tried to shame the company online. The user shared the picture of the air hostess taking a nap at the lounge of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Airport and the user tagged Sanjiv Kapoor. Supporting the airline staff, Kapoor took to Twitter and asked the person to take down the photo.

“Your cabin crew providing negative image of Vistara at BLR domestic lounge on Tuesday, 03 December at 4.25pm. Please improve your image provided by the cabin crew,” Twitter user @AviationAnalyst wrote while tagging the Chief Commercial Officer of Vistara Sanjiv Kapoor. Here Kapoor's response, 

Kapoor's positive response backing his employee garnered a plethora of praises for him over his generosity. While many slammed the person who took the photo and said it was an invasion of privacy to take a photo of a sleeping woman, others lauded Sanjiv Kapoor.

 

 

The tweet has since been deleted after Kapoor’s tweet went viral. The account was also made private due to backlash.

