Vivek Oberoi Hails Police Encounter Of Hyderabad Rape Case Accused

Vivek Oberoi on Friday commended the Hyderabad Police on the encounter of the four accused in rape and murder of the woman veterinary doctor, saying that these steps will create fear amongst the corrupt minds and will prevent such wicked crime incidents from happening in the country.

"I feel whatever the police did was right at that very moment. The voice that is echoing in the country that all such rapists should be killed in this way has instilled fear among the criminals. This might happen or not but it has at least instilled some fear," the actor told the media.

He added that rapists in India walk freely, thinking that they can control the system through power and money but now they will be afraid for their lives. "Fear is necessary, otherwise they will continue attacking and raping women. Every rape victim should get justice. This society will not be able to call itself a society unless every woman is safe," added Oberoi.

Earlier in the day, the Cyberabad police confirmed that all four accused in the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case were gunned down by the police when they allegedly tried to escape. When the accused tried to flee snatching the police's weapon, police shot them 100 m away from the spot - killing all four accused. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter, as per sources. The accused had raped a 27-year old veterinary doctor and then burnt her under a culvert in Hyderabad.

Celebrities react to the encounter

The Friday morning encounter of all the four accused in the brutal rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian last month in Hyderabad triggered a nationwide debate on justice delivery. Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities like Vivek Oberoi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ravi Teja, Sonu Sood and many more, took to their Twitter handles to react on the encounter killings.

Taapsee Pannu at an event spoke about the encounter killings by Telangana Police and said, "There is a problem, let’s start with that. The only way to address it is to look at how we bring up our sons. It should not be fear that makes them not do something bad, but they should know that this shouldn’t be done because it is bad. That’s how I will raise my son. We can keep accusing someone, but raising our sons well is the only thing we have in our hands. I was shocked when I read the news of the cop encounter first. Never have we heard that the police have taken such a drastic step."

