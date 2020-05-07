Vizag Gas Leak: Indian Navy Assists District Admin To Provide Oxygen Support To Patients

After the horrific gas leak incident in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam, the Indian Navy has reached out to the district administration to offer help to people affected by the leakage. Navy teams of the Naval Dockyard Vishakhapatnam (NDV) are currently at the King George Hospital to assist in installations to provide Oxygen to patients who have been exposed to the Styrene gas. The incident took place between 3-4 am on Thursday and has claimed 11 lives so far.

The Navy has also provided five Portable Multifeed Oxygen Manifolds sets that will enable one jumbo size oxygen bottle to supply oxygen to 6 patients. These manifolds were initially made for the use of COVID-19 hospitals. The Eastern Naval Command has also donated 25 such sets to the district administration.

Ex-gratia announced

Meanwhile, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the kin of deceased and Rs 10 lakh to those residing in the vicinity of the factory. He has also stated that an investigation is underway and promised of strict action against the factory and its owners. The AP Chief Minister has also assured jobs for those affected. Moreover, an FIR has also been registered against L G Polymers industry.

Gas leak in Vishakhapatnam

11 people have been killed and nearly 250 have been hospitalized after a chemical gas leakage at the LG Polymers factory in RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam on Thursday. The gas leaked is believed to be Steyrene gas which affects the Central Nervous System of a human body and is suspected to have happened between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of the vicinity have been evacuated, however, the number of casualties is expected to rise.

The NDRF teams have neutralised the gas and FIR has been registered. Minister for Industries Mekapati Gowtham Reddy informed that a help-desk was set-up to assist the rescue operations in Vishakapatnam. The Minister asked the people not to panic and reassured that a team from the department was on the site and was manning the operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) following the tragedy.

