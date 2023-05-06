VP Dhankhar Lauds Indian Democracy In UK; 'Most Functioning, Unmatched Globally'

India stands out in the world as a fully functional democracy, there is no other country in the world where democracy operates in as organised and structured a manner as in India, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. He was addressing the members of the Indian community in the United Kingdom. VP Dhankhar is in the country to attend the coronation of King Charles III scheduled for today (May 6).

“I have no difficulty in saying that Indian democracy is functioning at the moment at a level which is unmatched anywhere in the world. Can you name any other democracy where the constitution provides constitutional mechanism at village level, at municipal level, at state level, at central level, at co-operative level. In Bharat, all this is structured,” he told the gathering of the Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom at a function organised by the High Commission of India.

‘Be a 24X7 ambassador of Bharat, ensure baseless narratives are debunked': VP

Addressing the members of the Indian diaspora in the UK, he appealed to them to be the flagbearers of the India story and also to make sure that false narratives crafted against the country are exposed. "The moment of glory for India has come and that moment is being reflected by the ground reality. The world is recognising it," said Dhankhar.

"Every one of you has to be a 24x7 ambassador of Bharat. India is now the hub of manufacturing activity for the globe. I would therefore appeal to all of you to contribute to the growth of the nation, for the rise in its reputation and ensure that untenable, ill-premised, unfounded, baseless narratives do not take strides in the public domain," he urged the gathering.

VP Dhankhar was accorded a warm welcome as he arrived in London on May 5 to attend the coronation of King Charles III. Accompanied by his wife, Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, he will join an estimated 100 Heads of State from around the world invited to the historic crowning of Britain’s new monarch. “India and UK have a historic relationship and share values of democracy, rule of law and many complementarities and convergences," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The relationship was elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021 with the adoption of Roadmap 2030 for Future Relations,” the MEA statement added, with reference to the two-day Vice-Presidential visit to the UK.

The last visit from the Indian premier to the United Kingdom was that of President Droupadi Murmu, who arrived in the country in September last year to attend the State Funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of India.

