'Waiting': Netizens Demand Param Bir's Response As Arnab Goswami Fires Interview Invite

Soon after Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami fired an open invitation to the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to participate in a one-on-one, live, unedited interview with him, netizens joined the chorus and challenged the Mumbai CP to accept the invitation.

In the letter, Arnab Goswami has offered Param Bir Singh an opportunity to explain the allegations the latter had floated against Republic and has continued long after they had been soundly dismissed in a continuing bid to intimidate and harass Republic Media Network.

READ: Why Pakistan and the ISI are spooked by the Republic Media Network

Netizens react to Arnab's open invite

Backing Republic's coverage, netizens slammed the Mumbai police chief for attempting to silence the channel's voice.

We are waiting ... — Chaitali Bhattacharya (@mechaitali) November 1, 2020

Arnab this man will never have the guts to come on ur debate. How is he going to explain with straight face what he’s doing? They send other mouthpieces who never answer One question asked to them, they keep trying to nonsensically stray from every question asked to them! — The real VGR (@NightAngel69) November 1, 2020

Lets see if Param Bir Singh has guts to accept your invitation. Count down has begun for Police commissioner of Mumbai⏰️ — Deepa ji (@Deepaji13) November 1, 2020

No one has spine to face Arnab Goswami openly ! These lutyens only play games behind your back to hide their illegal activities! Shameless people in power playing with lives of citizens!!!#RepublicVsLobbies — Mary (@Mary45877863) November 1, 2020

It is true that states have rights to govern as they choose to, but what does not make sense is that the state of Maharashtra is making mockery of the constitution and law and order. — Jay (@Jay91137072) November 1, 2020

READ: Arnab Goswami exposes why ISI & Pakistan hate Republic; declares it's #RepublicVsPakistan

In the letter, Arnab Goswami has offered Param Bir Singh an opportunity to explain the allegations that the latter had floated in a press conference where all but Republic's journalists were allowed. Following this, an ever-escalating witch-hunt was launched that has drawn condemnation from across the country and even abroad for its Emergency-esque attempt to persecute free press even as the allegations themselves have been thoroughly defeated piece-by-piece.

"Since we believe that even those who disregard due process must be given a chance to explain/publicly atone/clarify, I will give you an opportunity to answer these allegations and other questions face-to-face and one-on-one. Should there be an iota of truth and integrity in your investigation, I urge you to take up the challenge and face me in an unedited interview instead of directly or indirectly planting fake stories and giving interviews to pliable media. For your reference, a proposed line of questioning for the said interview will be aired on our broadcast channels and uploaded on our digital platforms from time to time," reads Arnab Goswami's letter.

@CPMumbaiPolice We believe that even those who disregard due process must be given a chance to explain/publicly atone/clarify. Here is Arnab Goswami's invitation to you for a one-on-one unedited LIVE interview. We look forward to your reply. pic.twitter.com/2NdhsW4Zx2 — Republic (@republic) November 1, 2020

READ: Arnab fires open invite for one on one interview to Param Bir Singh, read his letter here

READ: Republic to Param Bir Singh: 20 questions for you today