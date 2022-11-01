Migratory Siberian Birds Flock To Triveni Sangam, Paint UP's Prayagraj White; Watch

Triveni Sangam, the confluence of three Indian rivers, was a sight to behold on Tuesday, when hundreds of Siberian birds flocked to the ghats of Uttar Pradesh’s city of Prayagraj and adorned the water body with shades of white. A video shared of the scenic view by ANI displays a large flock of white birds floating in the water, and some others flying in the sky during the daytime.

The clip also features locals and tourists, who are paddling boats with the feathered creatures all around. Uploaded on Tuesday morning, the video has garnered more than 10,000 views and hundreds of likes. Reacting to it, one user wrote: “The beauty of Sangam.” Another user added: “The beauty of nature.”

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Migratory Siberian birds arrive at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, adding to the beauty of the ghats. pic.twitter.com/YXNoEIy4K4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 1, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Siberian birds have flown to the lands of India. Each year, wetlands in states like Uttar Pradesh become homes to migratory birds who are looking for warmth, far away from the chilling temperatures of Siberia and parts of Europe. India is home to several migratory birds, including the Siberian crane, the Demoiselle crane, and the Greater flamingo.

Sangam-the confluence of devotees and migratory birds

Sangam serves as the ideal place for migratory birds, thanks to the region’s warm climate and easy access to food. The Triveni Sangam is situated in the holy city of Prayagraj and is made up of three rivers- Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. The confluence is not only a visually appealing place to be, but also holds religious significance.

Every year, thousands of devotees bathe in it as a sacred way of washing away their sins and vices. Many Hindus also believe that taking a dip in the water body will also help them attain 'Moksha', a term that is derived from 'muc' in Sanskrit, and is used to describe spiritual liberation from the endless cycle of rebirth.