WATCH | STF Rescues Pangolin Weighing 12 Kg From Odisha, One Held

A Pangolin weighing 12 kg was recovered from the possession of a person by the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police. The person identified as Mahadev Mutkia has been apprehended. The pangolin was later handed over to DFO Bargarh.

The STF and local Forest department representatives launched a raid near Bijadihi Chhak within the boundaries of Padmapur police station in the Bargarh district. According to officials, during the search, along with a live pangolin other incriminating materials were also recovered from Mutkia’s possession.

What does the law say?

Six schedule lists under the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA) of 1972 offer differing levels of protection. All forms of unlawful commerce in the animals specified in Schedules 1-4, including poaching and smuggling, are forbidden. The trade and commerce of any animal listed in the Schedule are subject to rigorous regulations and is entirely prohibited.

According to the constitution, of India, wildlife protection and conservation are governed under the WPA, 1972. India is the first nation in the world whose constitution calls for environmental protection and conservation. The Wild Birds Preservation Act of 1887 was the first of its kind to be enacted by the British Indian Government.

Wild Life Protection Act 1972

The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 is an Act of the Indian Parliament designed to conserve plant and animal species. The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 governs wildlife conservation and protection in India. The act arose during a period in India when environmental law was quickly expanding. The Act was created with the understanding that prior legislation, such as the Wild Birds and Animals Protection Act of 1912, was insufficient. The current Act is comprehensive and fills all gaps left by previous legislation.

Schedule 1 and Schedule 2 of WPA 1972

Schedule I

This Schedule deals with endangered species. Because these species require strict protection, the greatest punishments for law violations are listed in this Schedule. Species listed in this Schedule are forbidden from being hunted in India, unless they pose a threat to human life. Species on this list have absolute protection. It is illegal to trade these animals. Tiger, blackbuck, Himalayan Brown Bear, Brow-Antlered Deer, Blue whale, Common Dolphin, Cheetah, Clouded Leopard, hornbills, Indian Gazelle, and other animals are examples.

Schedule II