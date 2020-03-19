WB BJP Worker Arrested For Forcibly Making Cop Drink Gaumutra As A Coronavirus Vaccine

BJP activist Narayan Chatterjee was arrested by Kolkata Police for organising cow urine (Gau Mutra) consumption party amid the outbreak of the global Coronavirus pandemic. The BJP leader claimed that the Gou Mutra enables the immunity to fight Coronavirus, which has killed over 8,900 across the globe. During the party in West Bengal, the BJP leader allegedly forced a Police officer to drink Gau Mutra as a 'vaccine', who then fell ill. The police officer then filed a complaint against the BJP leader, eventually leading up to his arrest in West Bengal.

According to police officials, 40-year-old Narayan Chatterjee, a local party worker of Jorasakho area in North Kolkata, had on Monday organised a cow worship programme at a cowshed and distributed cow urine. He vouched for its "miraculous" properties while offering gaumutra to others. Previously, the BJP leader had distributed masks with PM Modi's name on it.

Reacting to the arrest, the state BJP leadership criticised the state government. "Chatterjee had distributed cow urine, but he didn't fool people in consuming it. When he distributed it he clearly said it was cow urine, he didn't force anyone to drink it. It has not been proved whether it is harmful or not. "So how can just police arrest him without any reason. This is completely undemocratic," state BJP General Secretary Sayantan Basu said.

BJP's Dilip Ghosh on 'Gau Mutra' consumption

Encouraging the consumption of Gau Mutra, BJP's state chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday claimed that there was no harm in drinking cow urine and that he himself consumes it. However, party MP Locket Chatterjee sought to differ by calling the consumption as "unscientific belief", which she believed should be shunned.

In his response to the cow urine consumption party organised in Kolkata, Ghosh exuded his support, in addition claiming that there is 'no harm' to it. "There is no harm in the consumption of urine. For ages, people in our country have consumed urine, all of them have been fit and fine. I have no qualm in accepting that I consume cow urine and will again do so. I am not an opportunist," he said.

The claim that consumption of cow urine can cure coronavirus drew sharp criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition Congress too. "This is completely unscientific and absurd. When scientists across the world are working to fight this virus, such claims are not only shameful but are also a crime. I would urge everyone not to fall into such a trap," state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said. Congress's chief whip in the state Assembly Manoj Chakraborty said because of BJP's "obsession" with cow such "superstitions have spread in the society".

(with PTI inputs)

