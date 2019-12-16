Anti CAA Protests: WB CM Mamata And Guv Criticize Vandalism Of Property, Appeal For Peace

The passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Parliament had seen multiple protests against it throughout the Northeast. Similar incidents were witnessed in different districts of West Bengal on Saturday where protesters turned into angry mobs and vandalised public property. Sporadic incidents ranged from burning of an empty train being put on fire at Murshidabad's Krishnapur railway station to vandalisation of buses on Kona Expressway in Howrah. The Chief Minister and Governor have criticized the vandalism and spoken tough against anyone who resorts to violence.

"Once again I appeal to all not to resort to violence and disturb public order, tranquillity and peace. It must be kept in mind that police stations, railway stations, airports, post offices, government offices, public transport and likes are public property. Vandalising public as well as private property in any form will not be tolerated and will strictly be dealt according to the law" said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while reiterating her stand on CAB and NRC.

The Trinamool Congress chief also stated that she opposes CAB and NRC, however, she is against any sort of violence and disruption. Urging all to protest against CAB and NRC through democratic means, CM claimed that some political parties with religious fundamentalism and communal intentions are deliberately trying to stoke chaos and violence. "I appeal to all not to fall in their trap. Please maintain peace and calm. It is my earnest appeal to all" appealed Mamata Banerjee.

WB Governor appeals for peace

The Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankar too called for peace in the backdrop of such incidents. "I appeal not to politicize the issue. One should not look this for gains. The moment we take laws in hands, we damage the heart and soul of the democracy. It has been a painful moment for me. I will appeal to the government to proceed against miscreants, using social media. Use all your might. This is no time to say what is done. From now on, everyone must act in a sane manner and avoid a situation so that miscreants don't take to the street" said the Governor on Saturday appealing for peace.

