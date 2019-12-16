Mamata Banerjee Govt Stays Census Updation Process In West Bengal Amid Anti-CAA Violence

While opposition to the National Registry of Citizens and Citizenship Act rises in West Bengal, the state government on Monday, has stayed the preparation/updation of the National population register (NPR) process in the state. The government has issued a directive to the Census cell stating that no census activities will be taken up without clearance from the West Bengal government. The government states that this directive has been issued to maintain public order.

Bengal government stops Census process

What is National population register?

The NPR documents all the usual residents of the country and is prepared at the local, sub-District, District, State and National level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955. Any resident who has resided in a local area for the past 6 months or more, or intends to do the same has to mandatorily register in the NPR. The census department is currently gearing for the next census count (which is undertaken once in a decade) in 2021.

'BJP and miscreants burning Bengal': Mamata Banerjee

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, has accused the BJP for the rampant violence due to the Anti-Citizenship Act protests across West Bengal claiming that some miscreants in the state were burning Bengal on being bribed by BJP. Advising people to refrain from violence, she said that the Trinamool party will support people from all religions. Banerjee has repeatedly stated "We will never allow NRC exercise and Citizenship Act in Bengal". The Citizenship Amendment Bill amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

Anti-CAA protests in Bengal

Sporadic incidents of violence reported from have been reported from Nadia, North 24 Parganas & Howrah districts. In retaliation to cut down misinformation being spread around the state, internet services suspended in Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas, as a precautionary measure by state officials. On Saturday, protesters had set ablaze three railway stations, several trains, and at least 25 buses. Train services too have been suspended from Kolkata to North Bengal and North East. Police have arrested 354 miscreants across the state.

