WB Guv Dhankar Demands CM Mamata Banerjee To Brief Him About Law & Order Situation

Expressing shock at his exclusion from the law and order situation in West Bengal, the Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, on Monday, stated that he had not been briefed by state authorities inspite of requesting the same. Naming WB CM Mamata Banerjee, he questioned as to why the Chief Secretary or Director General of Police had briefed him on the situation. He added that such a misgiving was not acceptable given the enormity of the situation and informed that he has asked Banerjee to update him at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday.

.@MamataOfficial. In view of enormity of situation I have called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to personally update me at Raj Bhawan tomorrow at a time of her choice. There is no response from Chief Secretary and DGP thus far. This is unfortunate and unexpected of them. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 16, 2019

Earlier in the day, Dhankar said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is the law of the land. He expressed his anguish over the Bengal government’s rejection of CAA and said that Mamata Banerjee should abide by the Constitution. He also expressed his concern about the deteriorating state of law and order due to the rampant violence stating that people must maintain peace and was amazed that the government has not shown the kind of seriousness.

Governor-Mamata tussle

The tussle between the Governor and the Mamata Banerjee-led government has been ongoing since the absence of pleasantries between him and Banerjee in the Assembly. Banerjee has hit out at him saying, "a BJP leader has come to Bengal who does not even have the courtesy to return a salutation". Dhankar has alleged that Banerjee was "humiliating" him "on every occasion" and was not briefing him regularly. He has also slammed Speaker Biman Banerjee for "violating protocol" by inviting him to speak at the Constitution Day special session in the Assembly on November 26 after other dignitaries.

Previously on December 5, the Governor had arrived at the state Assembly and found the main gates locked. He stated that he had informed the Speaker of his arrival on Wednesday, but found that no one was present in the Assembly on Thursday - which incidentally is a working day. Condemning this kind of treatment of a Governor, he said it was an unfortunate state of democracy in Bengal.

