WB Governor Dhankhar Says Ready To Talk To CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for discussions on "topics at her chosen time and place."

Early this morning, West Bengal Governor Dhankar visited the State Assembly to offer floral tributes to Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on his 63rd death anniversary. The remarks come a day after the Governor had expressed his anger when he visited the state Assembly on December 5 and discovered that the gate meant for the Governor's use to be locked. Dhankar then had to enter the Assembly through another gate.

Upon his entry in the State Assembly today, the Governor was received by Marshall and Joint Secretary of the Assembly.

Post offering his tribute to Dr. Ambedkar inside the premises of the Assembly, Dhankar spoke to the media and said, "What happened yesterday pained me."

"I have written to the Chief Minister on having a discussion on the topics at her chosen place, time and place. I have also spoken to her over the phone on Tuesday," Dhankar said.

While addressing the press on December 5, Dhankar had stated that, it is 'a sad day for the democracy of the state.'

"You cannot make the legislature captive with such exercises. Democracy is being humiliated, not me. We are caging democracy. However, as the Governor of the state, I will never bow down and will work to uphold the democratic principles of the state," he had said.

WB Governor alleges Mamata of failing to do constitutional duties

The Governor also called out the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating that she had failed to perform constitutional duties for the past four months. He also alleged her of not briefing the Governor about important issues, including the cyclone 'Bulbul'.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responding to the Governor's remark stated that she will 'fight back.'"Look at my state just for the introduction of Bills my house is adjourned. I will fight I don't have any problem," Mamata said while attending the inaugural programs of Infocom.

Earlier in the week, the West Bengal State Assembly was adjourned for Wednesday and Thursday, as Assembly Speaker Biman Bannerjee said that the bills meant to be tabled in the Assembly had not been approved by the Governor.

Post joining duty in July, Dhankar and Mamata have been at loggerheads over several issues such as the demand for the helicopter to visit an event, which was denied by the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from ANI)