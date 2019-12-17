Babul Supriyo On Unrest In WB Over CAA: 'Mamata Banerjee’s Govt Is Going To Be Thrown Out'

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Tuesday opined that the people would throw West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government out of power. He was referring to the violent protests in the state over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Defending the CAA, he suggested that it had nothing to do with Muslims. Supriyo clarified that it only dealt with the refugees who had been persecuted in their own countries.

Supriyo remarked, “BJP need not overthrow Mamata Banerjee’s government, the people will. Who are these people who are creating mayhem in Kolkata? Mamata Banerjee is talking about the Army now because the situation has gone out of hand. We have seen Bangladeshi television reports where they have clearly said that people who had left Bangladesh and had gone to India in search of jobs, are now coming back to Bangladesh, scared of being thrown out of India. Now this CAB has nothing to do with Muslims. It has got nothing to do with denying citizenship to someone. It has only got to do with refugees who have been persecuted in their own countries.”

'She does not decide who the citizen of the country is going to be'

The Union Minister also alleged that Banerjee was trying to create unrest. According to him, she was going against the Constitution by declaring that CAA wouldn’t be implemented in West Bengal. Furthermore, he observed that NRC was a must to throw out illegal immigrants.

“I think Mamata Banerjee is just trying to create unrest. Problem lies in the Mamata Banerjee-s and Owaisi-s spreading misinformation in the so-called illiterate strata of people and inciting them against the Bengalis in West Bengal. So, Mamata Banerjee’s government is going to be thrown out. And what she is saying, the Constitution doesn’t allow her to say that. As a Chief Minister of a state, she does not decide who the citizen of the country is going to be. It is absolutely the prerogative of the Central government,” he opined.

'They do not have any political agenda'

Taking a dig at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Supriyo noted that his remarks made him a subject of fun on social media. He also downplayed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s political role by pointing out the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha results, where Congress fared very poorly. The Union Minister claimed that Vadra sat on a dharna at Jantar Mantar to bolster her political credibility.

The Union Minister said, “Rahul Gandhi is saying stuff that is making him an element of fun on social media. We all saw the results when Priyanka Gandhi was made the General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh. They do not have any political agenda right now. She thinks that sitting in Jantar Mantar is going to give her the political credibility that she is aspiring for.”

(With ANI inputs)

