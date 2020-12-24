'We Look Forward To Welcoming British PM': MEA On Boris Johnson's India Visit In 2021

The spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava on December 24 said that India is ‘looking forward’ to welcome UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the nation as the chief guest on Republic Day 2021. In a news briefing, when the MEA spokesperson was asked about Johnson’s scheduled India visit in January especially after the new COVID-19 strain was drastically spreading in Britain, Srivastava replied in affirmative and confirmed that the British PM will be attending the Republic Day ceremonies at New Delhi.

“We look forward to welcoming the British PM here,” said MEA Spokesperson on being asked about if British PM's visit to India is on schedule despite the restrictions after a new strain of coronavirus was detected in UK.

Apart from commenting on Johnson’s upcoming visit, MEA spokesperson also talked about the recent political developments in Nepal after Nepali Prime Minister KP Oli on Sunday recommended dissolution of the House of Representatives, that is, the lower parliament. The move which Srivastava called “internal matters” was even approved by the Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari ceasing the unity that was reportedly forced for the Nepal Communist Party three years ago.

“We've noted recent political developments in Nepal. These are internal matters for Nepal to decide as per its democratic processes. As a neighbour, India will continue to support Nepal & its people in moving forward on the path of peace, prosperity & development,” said MEA Spokesperson.

UK PM 'absolutely delighted' to visit India

After accepting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation for being the Chief Guest on Republic Day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed that he is ‘absolutely delighted’ to be visiting India. During his trip to India after meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, British Foreign Secretary on December 15 had announced that Johnson will be coming to India in 2021 when UK will also formally leave the European Union (EU). UK PM said that he is looking forward to delivering the “quantum leap” in the bilateral relationship between India and Britain.

"I am absolutely delighted to be visiting India next year at the start of an exciting year for Global Britain, and look forward to delivering the quantum leap in our bilateral relationship that Prime Minister Modi and I have pledged to achieve," said Johnson.

