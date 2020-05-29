West Bengal Govt To Reopen Govt-schools, Plans Classes On Alternate Days For Students

Days before India is set to end the fourth phase of lockdown, West Bengal Education Minister has hinted about reopening of schools even as Coronavirus cases are on the rise. Speaking to reporters on Thursday evening, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that West Bengal state-run schools are likely to open on June 30 but students would attend classes on alternate days in order to observe social distancing norms.

"The schools will be asked to follow an alternate model and the department will ensure that classes take place adhering to social distancing norms." he said. Asked to elaborate on the "alternate model", he said that detailed information will be issued later. Chatterjee added that the state administration would ask private educational institutes may or may not follow the same timetable.

"If a state-run school and a private school are situated in the same locality, the same yardstick should be applied to both, as students of the same locality will face similar situation," Chatterjee said. However, quoting sources news agency PTI said that the alternate model envisages one set of students of a particular class will attend school on every alternate day, a source in the education department explained. Earlier, the Mamata government had said that state-run schools would open on June 10.

On Thursday, the state reported 344 cases, taking the total tally to 2821. It has reported 229 deaths due to Covid and 72 due to Comorbidity, as per the state health department. 1758 people have been cured/ discharged so far.

MHA clarifies on fake claims about reopening of schools

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, as the image about reopening of schools started going viral on social media, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarified that no such orders have been issued. The Central government has shut down all the educational institutions since it announced the lockdown on March 24, to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Even as various restrictions were eased gradually in different phases, MHA has not yet announced re-opening of schools, colleges, etc.

The MHA took to Twitter and shared the screenshot of the fake claim and said: "No such decision taken by MHA. All Educational institutions are still prohibited to open, throughout the country."

Lockdown in India

The first phase of the lockdown was announced on March 24 for a duration of three weeks. To contain the virus, the government in that phase had only allowed a handful of essential services. The Centre then extended the lockdown till May 3 but eased a few restrictions. As cases increased, the lockdown was further extended till May 17 but the focus was now given to boost the economy that was severely affected. The centre allowed several activities and various sectors were opened up, including factories and industries in areas outside municipal limits. Non- essential services were also allowed to open except in Red zones and in containment areas.

