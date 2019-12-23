West Bengal Governor Shown Black Flags, 'go Back' Posters At Jadavpur University

Displaying their disapproval of the West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar, students of Jadavpur University on Monday, showed black flags to the governor as he arrived at the university, according to ANI. Visuals show students carrying several posters displaying 'Shame Shame Governor', 'No CAB, No NRC' shouting slogans at the governor. The governor who was reportedly stuck inside his car, unable to move ahead, has finally been to enter the premises. Dhankar arrived at the university to attend a meeting of the Court of University.

Jadavpur Univesity students raise black flags

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is still inside his car. He has not been able to get out as the protest by students is still underway. https://t.co/uSSlaMCg3X — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

JU cancels special convocation to be addressed by guv amid black flag threat by students

Jadavpur defers special convocation

Earlier on Saturday, Jadavpur University deferred Special Convocation programme on December 24, to be addressed by the Chancellor - Jagdeep Dhankar, who also the state governor in view of the threat of students' bodies to show black flag to him. Meanwhile, the university's annual convocation which does not require the Chancellor's presence - will be held as scheduled on December 24. Dhankar took to Twitter to express his sorrow, blaming the Bengal government for politically motivating the university.

Communication received from Jadavpur University. It has no legal sanction. A sad development. Unable to comprehend why Government is out to put education temples in political captivity at the cost of welfare of students. Why such ruinous course !! pic.twitter.com/ds3db6KfQq — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 21, 2019

WB Guv Dhankar demands CM Mamata Banerjee to brief him about law & order situation

Governor-CM tussle

Recently, the governor slammed CM Mamata Banerjee for ignoring his appeal to withdraw her statement seeking the intervention of the United Nations regarding the amended Citizenship Act. The governor has repeatedly expressed his anguish over the Bengal government’s rejection of CAA and said that Mamata Banerjee should abide by the Constitution. Previously, he also demanded the CM to brief him on the law & order situation in the state amid the anti-CAA violence, but Banerjee skipped the meeting.

The tussle between the Governor and the Mamata Banerjee-led government has been ongoing since the absence of pleasantries between him and Banerjee in the Assembly. Banerjee has hit out at him saying, "a BJP leader has come to Bengal who does not even have the courtesy to return a salutation". Dhankar has alleged that Banerjee was "humiliating" him "on every occasion" and was not briefing him regularly. Previously on December 5, the Governor had arrived at the state Assembly and found the main gates locked and the Assembly empty, inspite of him informing the Speaker of his arrival.

