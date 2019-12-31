The Debate
The Debate
WB Governor Dhankhar Holds ''pleasent'' Meeting With Education Minister Partha Chatterjee

General News

State Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee amidst tensions between the state government and the governor

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
West Bengal

On Tuesday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar called on Education Minister Partha Chatterjee amidst tensions between the state government and the governor over incidents in various institutions, including Jadavpur university where Dhankhar was prevented from attending the convocation. Taking to Twitter, the Governor extended his best wishes to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the new year 2020 and called his meeting with the Bengal Minister "pleasant and cordial". 

Read: WB Guv Dhankar demands CM Mamata Banerjee to brief him about law & order situation

Recently while speaking over the violent protests prevailing across the nation against the Citizen Amendment Act, West Bengal's Governor Jagdeep Dhankar asserted that the state must re-establish itself as the cultural heritage of the country and work towards restoring peace this New Year.

Students 'rusticate' WB Governor

Amid nationwide protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Jadavpur University students have now written an open letter rusticating West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar as the Chancellor of their university. The development comes a day after a Jadavpur University student tore the Citizenship Amendment Act and chanted "Hum Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge", "Inquilab Zindabad" on stage during a convocation ceremony. 

Read: WB Guv blocked by protesters at Jadavpur University, hits out at CM

WB Guv showed black flags

Displaying their disapproval of the West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar, students of Jadavpur University on Monday, showed black flags to the governor as he arrived at the university, according to ANI. Visuals show students carrying several posters displaying 'Shame Shame Governor', 'No CAB, No NRC' shouting slogans at the governor. The governor who was reportedly stuck inside his car, unable to move ahead, has finally been able to enter the premises. Dhankar arrived at the university to attend a meeting of the Court of University.

Read: Now, Jadavpur University students 'rusticate' WB Governor as Chancellor

Read: WB Guv Jagdeep Dhankar appeals people to refrain from violence this New Year

Published:
