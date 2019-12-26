Now, Jadavpur University Students 'rusticate' WB Governor As Chancellor

Amid nationwide protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Jadavpur University students have now written an open letter rusticating West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar as the Chancellor of their university. The development comes a day after a Jadavpur University student tore the Citizenship Amendment Act and chanted "Hum Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge", "Inquilab Zindabad" on stage during a convocation ceremony.

Mailing a letter to Raj Bhavan, the students’ body wrote: “You (Dhankhar) are being informed of your rustication from the position of Chancellor of Jadavpur University. The students’ body of Jadavpur University has also decided to disown you from the position of the West Bengal Governor.” The students also called the governor "spineless" and that his "general knowledge was less than satisfactory". Earlier on Sunday, in a similar incident. Aligarh Muslim University students and teachers collectively "expelled" their Vice-Chancellor and Registrar for not supporting the students during the anti-CAA protest.

WB Guv showed black flags

Displaying their disapproval of the West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar, students of Jadavpur University on Monday, showed black flags to the governor as he arrived at the university, according to ANI. Visuals show students carrying several posters displaying 'Shame Shame Governor', 'No CAB, No NRC' shouting slogans at the governor. The governor who was reportedly stuck inside his car, unable to move ahead, has finally been to enter the premises. Dhankar arrived at the university to attend a meeting of the Court of University.

BJP MP Babul Supriyo accuses Mamata Banerjee of acting as 'catalyst' in Jadavpur incident

Earlier on Saturday, Jadavpur University deferred Special Convocation programme on December 24, to be addressed by the Chancellor - Jagdeep Dhankar, who also the state governor in view of the threat of students' bodies to show black flag to him. Meanwhile, the university's annual convocation which does not require the Chancellor's presence - will be held as scheduled on December 24. Dhankar took to Twitter to express his sorrow, blaming the Bengal government for politically motivating the university.

West Bengal governor shown black flags, 'go back' posters at Jadavpur University

