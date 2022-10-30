Train Coach Converted Into Restaurant At West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri Station

New Jalpaiguri Station (NJP), the most important railway station of the Northeast got a "Diwali Gift" at its entrance. The gift is a "Coach restaurant".

The restaurant is a delight for foodies as they can enjoy lip-smacking delights of various kinds at the restaurant. The restaurant, which is situated at the entry gate of the railway station welcomes commuters and general visitors alike.

The coach converted to a restaurant is a unique, visionary way to recycle old pieces of infrastructure into economically profitable articles. The Ministry of Railways announced the inauguration of the restaurant via a tweet.

"Coach to Restaurant! With an aim to provide a unique experience to the visitors, an aesthetically designed Rail Coach Restaurant has been opened at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, West Bengal. The restaurant has been set up by recycling an old passenger coach," the tweet read.

The 'Coach Restaurant' has railway-station-type decor

The design of the Jalpaiguri station restaurant provides the ambience of a railway station. Customers can soothe their palates by availing of both, vegetarian and non-vegetarian items from the menu like - tea, momos, dosas, chilli chicken, fried rice, etc. The decor is present on both sides of the AC Coach.

The pictures shared by the Ministry on Twitter show that the restaurant has the option of sitting inside the coach as well as outside. The seats have been coloured vibrant yellow. As per authorities, the interior shows pictures of various historical places through wall paintings. These include- DHR (Darjeeling Himalayan Railway) Toy Train, Coronation Bridge, Howrah Bridge, Victoria Memorial and Sunset view from Darjeeling. Apart from this, the interior also has some pictures and a modular kitchen has also been built.

The Coach Restaurant was inspected by Sanjay Chilwarwar, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Katihar division, Northeast Frontier Railway. Chilwarwar said that the restaurant will serve Indian as well as continental dishes to its visitors. There are eight tables with a capacity of 32 people. Visitors welcomed the move by the ministry saying that now commuters will be able to enjoy fulfilling meals easily during their arrival and departures.