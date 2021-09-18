West Bengal Post-poll Violence Case: CBI Files 2 More FIRs, 37 Cases Registered So Far

In a recent development concerning the West Bengal post-poll violence case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, September 17, registered two more cases in the state taking the total number of FIRs to 37. Earlier on September 13, CBI had arrested 11 people, including seven people on Sunday and four on Saturday, in an ongoing investigation of two separate cases related to post-election violence and other offenses in the state.

On August 19, the Calcutta High Court had ordered that probe into cases of alleged murder and rape be carried out by CBI. The West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order that directed a court-monitored CBI investigation into the cases. Earlier, a seven-member committee set up by the NHRC (National Human Rights Commission) had probed into the case and had suggested a court-monitored CBI probe.

The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team. The state government is instructed to take immediate measures for compensation for the victims of post-poll violence.

BJP worker killed in West Bengal

According to sources, the chargesheet, submitted before the Rampurhat court, contains the names of the two accused allegedly involved in the murder of a BJP worker.

Abhijit Sarkar was killed in the Narkeldanga area of West Bengal by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. He was strangled to death with a cable wire. The incident enraged the BJP leaders and workers and a violent clash was witnessed throughout the state. Later, his family filed several petitions for investigation in the matter after which seven people were arrested by the Kolkata Police. A DNA test was ordered for Sarkar by the Calcutta High Court. Later, the court handed over the cases of post-poll violence to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

West Bengal post-poll violence

After the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2, several incidents of violence have been reported at various places. As of June 10, the West Bengal Legal Services Authority (WBLSA) had received nearly 3243 complaints about a range of problems including looting, threats, assault, sexual assault, ransom demand, land-grabbing, and forced closure of businesses.

(With ANI inputs)

