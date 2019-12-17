Australian Police Rescues 12-year-old After He Drove Away In Truck To Escape Bushfire

In a smart and brave act, a 12-year-old boy drove away in his brother's pick up truck with his pet dog as flames started engulfing their home in Australia. The boy's family farmhouse was lit with the bushfires spreading across Australia. As per reports, the boy grabbed keys to his brother's pick-up truck, driving to safety. Lucas Sturrock's father and brother had gone out to fight a fire in Mogumber, 128 kilometres northwest of Perth, Western Australia, and Lucas was home alone when the blaze approached his house. Sturrock acted on the scene and drove away with his dog, Police told the media.

Sturrock learned driving at 7

Sturrock and the dog were found by the emergency workers in the truck at the side of a road, unharmed. Police Sergeant Michael Daley told the public broadcaster that it was a great thing that Sturrock had driving skills. He said that the Police found him unharmed and took him to safety. Ivan Sturrock, Lucas' father, later on, spoke to the media and informed that his son had learned to drive when he was seven. He said that they taught him driving only for emergency situations. He is proud that his son did exactly what he was taught to do.

Ravaging bushfires

Bushfires ravaging through New South Wales (NSW) in Australia has decimated more than three million hectares of land, revealed an official. It is more than thrice the deforestation in Amazon caused by the wildfire earlier this year. Speaking to an Australian news channel, NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said that the bushfire season has been unprecedented.

Fitzsimmons said that the crew is facing great difficulties to access some of the difficult terrains and stop the bushfires from spreading further. The threat of further damage remains as the forecasters have predicted a scorching heatwave with temperature surpassing the current record of 50.7 degrees Celsius. In Sydney, the doctors have issued a warning after a sudden rise in the number of people getting admitted to the casualty section. The administration has declared a ‘Public Health Emergency’ due to the smoke choking the metropolitan city.

With the Help of DFES, Dalwallinu Officer S/C SMITH saved this 12 year old who was driving across paddocks to escape the fire 🔥 in Mogumber. He has been reunited with family and is safe and well #fb pic.twitter.com/zyrYCFgwSM — Dalwallinu Police (@DalwallinuPol) December 15, 2019

