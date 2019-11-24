Why Justice Ramana Said 'Sky Is The Limit' To Mukul Rohatgi During Maharashtra Hearing

While the Supreme Court will pass its order on the demand for a floor test on Monday, there was a lighter moment when Justice Ramana attempted to diffuse the tension as advocate Mukul Rohatgi questioned the plea. Rohatgi, who was irritated with the Sena-Congress-NCP petition asking for the governor to invite them to for the governor asked, "How can this be a prayer?". In response, Justice Ramana said, "Mr. Rohatgi, In this Court sky is the limit for asking for prayers."

READ | Maharashtra LIVE Updates: SC to give verdict on floor test on Monday, govt issued notices

Lighter vein in SC hearing

After a heated argument between advocates Kapil Sibal who was representing Shiv Sena, Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi who was representing the NCP and Mukul Rohatgi, who was representing BJP MLAs and two Independent MLAs, Rohatgi concluded the arguments saying, " Let us spend our Sundays in peace". Sibal had slammed the governor's bias and demanded an immediate floor test. Singhvi, on the other hand, has stated that the letter submitted by NCP CLP leader Jayant Patil to Governor which states that the support given to BJP by Ajit Pawar is illegal.

Inside scoop: Anger at Sharad Pawar's Dy CM pick preceded Ajit Pawar's big decision

SC order

The Supreme Court (SC) has directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, to produce the letter by the governor inviting them (BJP) to form the government and the letter sent by Fadnavis saying they have the numbers on Monday. The three-judge SC bench comprising of Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, has further stated that the order on when the floor test will be passed on Monday at 10:30 AM after reviewing the governor's order. The apex court has issued a notice to the Central government, Maharashtra govt, CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to respond to the plea.

READ | 3 signs that indicate that Sharad Pawar may have something up his sleeve

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. But NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has distanced himself from Ajit Pawar, saying it was Ajit Pawar 's own decision and not NCP's. Currently, BJP leads with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, Shiv Sena with 56 seats and Congress with 44 seats. The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

READ | Supriya Sule’s hyper cryptic whatsapp status on Sharad Pawar has everyone guessing!