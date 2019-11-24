Supriya Sule’s Hyper Cryptic Whatsapp Status On Sharad Pawar Has Everyone Guessing!

Amid the NCP face-off between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, on Sunday shared her father's iconic Satara rally photo. The photo showing the 79-year old Sharad Pawar drenched in rain as he addresses his supporters was captioned as 'This picture inspires us to fight lifelong'. Sule also hinted at her apparent displeasure and reluctance to take back her cousin Ajit Pawar into NCP's folds stating 'we will rebuild a stronger team'.

Here is Supriya Sule's Whatsapp status:

A three-judge Supreme Court bench Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear the petition filed by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress challenging the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis for government formation in the state. The parties have contended that they should have been invited to form the government owing to their constituting a majority in the Assembly. They are also demanding an immediate floor test.

Currently, top NCP and Congress leaders are meeting NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar at his residence ahead of the Supreme Court hearing. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar who has returned back to his residence has refused to return to NCP after NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil tried to convince him. Sources report that Sena MLAs are being shifted to JW Marriot where the Congress MLAs are present.

Fearing any possible horsetrading, NCP has gathered 48-50 MLAs who have pledged allegiance Sharad Pawar at Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Similarly, Shiv Sena has holed up its MLAs in Hotel Lalit, Andheri. Congress on the other hand, has kept its MLAs in the JW Marriott hotel. Meanwhile, sources report that Ajit Pawar himself will challenge NCP's decision to sack him as leader of the NCP Legislative Party leader. He was replaced by Jayant Patil.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. But NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has distanced himself from Ajit Pawar, saying it was Ajit Pawar 's own decision and not NCP's. Currently, BJP leads with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, Shiv Sena with 56 seats and Congress with 44 seats. The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

