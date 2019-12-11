'Why The Rush On CAB?' Asks Gaurav Gogoi Over Internet Suspension In North-East

Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi on December 11, slammed the BJP government over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB). Following protests over CAB, an internet blackout will be imposed on parts of Assam and Tripura. Gogoi took to Twitter to throw light upon the situation in Assam and Tripura and asked why is Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in a rush to the Bill.

Unprecedented. After Kashmir, BJP suspends Internet in Tripura and Assam. Army is being sent to Northeast states. Why is PM Modi and HM Amit Shah in such a rush to pass such a controversial bill ? #TakeBackCAB #CitizenshipAmmendmentBill2019 https://t.co/CVAFSfa32G — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) December 11, 2019

Internet suspended in Assam

The Assam government on Wednesday has decided to suspend all the internet services in ten districts of Assam for 24 hours in the wake of the rising protests in the North East against the CAB. According to sources, the suspension will start from 7 pm onwards. A wide range of protests broke out in the North-Eastern states against the implementation of the Bill.

About CAB

The Citizenship Amendment Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

