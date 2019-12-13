Will Make Boys Pledge To Respect Women & Girls Warn Their Brothers To Behave: CM Kejriwal

Aam Admi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, announced a new campaign to sensitize boys in their adolescence so that they are more thoughtful and don't harass women. In a press conference, he said that boys across the schools and colleges across New Delhi will be made to take a pledge to not trouble women.

New campaign

CM Kejriwal said, "In order to change the mindset and thoughts of people, we have decided to launch a campaign to work on improving the mindsets. We have decided to start a campaign in all schools and colleges - Government and private, we will make the kids take a pledge to ensure that they do not trouble girls."

"By doing so, at least every boy will be bound to think about the safety of women and will understand his responsibility and in his mind, he will ensure that he does not take any wrong step. Simultaneously, the girls will be asked to go and speak to their brothers and make them promise that he will not behave in an inappropriate manner with any girl. If the boy does commit some such an act, their relationship will end."

Earlier in the presser, he had said "There is a big and important conversation around the safety of women and everyone is worried. The Delhi government is worried about the security of the women of our families, and this is a subject where everyone has to come together. The Delhi government needs to take a lot of steps to ensure the safety of women. We have taken a lot of steps such as installing CCTV cameras. The policy needs to be more stringent and the Union Govt is taking the appropriate steps. However, society needs to step forward and take the initiative. The manner in which thought processes are becoming cruel is very bad."

He added that currently, the government is just in the incubation period of this campaign, and will be making more announcements regarding the same in the future.

Kejriwal's announcement comes on a day when there was a massive controversy in both the houses of the Parliament over the issue of harassment faced by women and comments made by various politicians.

