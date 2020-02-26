With Jared Kushner In Tow, Ivanka Trump Thanks India With ‘Taj Mahal’ In The Backdrop

On Wednesday, February 26, Ivanka Trump took to Instagram to thank India after her visit. Ivanka, daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner were part of the US delegation accompanying the US President. The US first family had gone to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal after attending the grand 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ivanka captioned her Instagram post as, "Thank you India! 🇺🇸🇮🇳."

In the photo, she is seen holding husban Jared Kushner's hand and the iconic Taj Mahal looks grand in the backdrop. Earlier in her posts, she appreciated the beauty and grandeur of the Taj Mahal and called it "awe inspiring". Her photo received comments from netizens of both the countries. While one user commented using emoticon of India and the US, "Thanks for coming to India... hope to see you again...", the other user commented, "Thank you India!"

Ivanka Trump had landed in Ahmedabad on Monday along with US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and husband Jared Kushner for the 'Namaste Trump' event. She also visited the Gandhi Ashram with Jared Kushner. They were gifted Mahatma Gandhi’s biography, a Charkha and a marble statue of 3 monkeys.

This is Ivanka Trump's second visit to India after being in the country in 2017 to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad. During her visit in November 2017, she met PM Modi, the then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the then ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar. Ivanka Trump also delivered a keynote address at the event.

