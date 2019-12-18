Women Are Not Priority For This Political Class: Advaita Kala On Nirbhaya Case Adjournment

Author and columnist Advaita Kala expressed sadness over the delay in justice by Patiala Court on the Nirbhaya rape case on Wednesday. The court had adjourned the matter till January 7, giving time to the rapists of Nirbhaya to exercise their remaining legal remedies. Advaita said she could identify with the Nirbhaya's mother, as every woman has journeyed with her, who has been suffering for seven years to seek justice.

"Her situation is very identifiable, as we are all humbled by the way the SC delays and denies justice in many cases. Sad day today. Even anger is dissipating because there is a great sense of helplessness," Advita said. "Nirbhaya's mother once said that every time there is a court date it feels like my daughter is bring violated over and over again because we have to live through the process," she added. "This is the testimony of every rape victim who say that the process of getting justice is like getting raped over and over again," the author said while speaking to Republic.

Advaita Kala further said, that the lack of political will, in our law system, is the reason for the delay in giving justice. She slammed the politicians saying that they don't care about women in the country. "Women are not a priority for this political class. If we were a priority, the Nirbhaya fund would have been used, fast track courts would have been implemented, protests against crimes would be held, but nothing has happened," Advaita said.

Court grants time to rape convicts

After the Supreme Court rejected the review of its death penalty verdict, the Patiala House Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing in the 7-year-old Nirbhaya rape case to January 7. The Court has given one week to the convicts to file mercy plea and time till January 7 to exercise all their remaining legal remedies.

While Nirbhaya's counsel pushed for the immediate issue of a death warrant, the convicts' counsel said that one of the convict Vinay Sharma will file for a mercy petition to the President. As another convict has also stated he will file for mercy petition and curative plea, the judge has stated that 'more than enough time till January 7' has been granted.

