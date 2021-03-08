Women's Day: First Woman Driver Of Indian Railways Drives Mumbai-Lucknow Special Train

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the first women driver of Indian Railways, Surekha Yadav drove all-women staffed Mumbai-Lucknow Special Train, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal informed on Monday. Goyal also embedded hashtags, like #naarishakti to his tweet.

#NariShakti Rail: The first woman driver of Indian Railways, Smt. Surekha Yadav drives the all women-staffed Mumbai-Lucknow Special, in celebration of #InternationalWomensDay. pic.twitter.com/eAwvkULbuf — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 8, 2021

Through another tweet, he informed that the operation and management of Bundelkhand Special Train between Jhansi and Gwalior are being carried on by a team of women on Women's day.

Empowerment all the way with Railways: On #InternationalWomensDay, operation and on board management of Bundelkhand Special train between Jhansi & Gwalior is being carried on by a team of women. #NariShakti pic.twitter.com/5Bldv1pQuS — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 8, 2021

Nirmala Sithraman on gender-sensitive language

Earlier in the day, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman addressing a gathering of women MPs and journalists on the occasion of International Women's Day, wherein she stressed the need for gender-sensitive language. Outlining that nuanced discrimination in the language is often accepted, instead of being objected to, she made it clear that language should be gender-sensitive, and anything wrong with the language should not be encouraged.

"We stand up each time for the use of the right language and come across language both formal and informal that doesn't recognize an implicit gender bias. We need to say that language needs to gender-sensitive. We shouldn't encourage such language," Sithraman said.

She supported her argument by using a Hindi expression, "Main choodi pehen ke baith hu kya," and asked women to speak against the usage of this kind of language.

She also chose the occasion to speak about women facing differential treatment at work. Citing her own example, she said, "We are MPs, but we are often treated as women first and MPs later. We should make a conscious effort to change this."

International Women's Day

March 8 is observed as Internationational Women's Day every year. On this day, the world acknowledges the day to day problems faced by them and goes on to celebrates the social, economical, political and cultural achievements of women from all walks of life.

Every year, the day is celebrated with a theme. The theme for this year is "Choose To Challenge". This theme is specifically chosen to put for the innumerable challenges that took birth in a women's life because of COVID-19.

