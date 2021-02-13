World Radio Day 2021: PM Modi Says 'Radio Is A Fantastic Medium', Thanks 'Mann Ki Baat'

On the occasion of World Radio Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter and extended his greetings, describing radio as a fantastic medium that deepens social connect.

Happy World Radio Day! Greetings to all radio listeners and kudos to all those who keep the radio buzzing with innovative content and music. This is a fantastic medium, which deepens social connect. I personally experience the positive impact of radio thanks to #MannKiBaat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2021

The Prime Minister also said that he has too personally experienced the positivity of radio through 'Mann Ki Baat', his monthly broadcast.

World Radio Day 2021

World Radio Day 2021 is being celebrated all over the world on February 13, 2021. The day aims at promoting the medium and encouraging people to use it. The day also aims at making people aware of the medium and its history. Various events will be held throughout the world to celebrate the day. People also wish each other a happy World Radio Day through various messages and quotes. UNESCO has called out radio stations to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event and more than 110 years of radio. The official World Radio Day 2021 theme mentions the theme as “New World, New Radio”. The World Radio Day 2021 theme is divided into three main sub-themes as follows.

EVOLUTION: The world changes, radio evolves.

This sub-theme refers to the resilience of the radio, to its sustainability.

INNOVATION: The world changes, radio adapts and innovates.

Radio has had to adapt to new technologies to remain the go-to medium of mobility, accessible everywhere and to everyone

CONNECTION: The world changes, radio connects.

This sub-theme highlights radio’s services to our society—natural disasters, socio-economic crises, epidemics, etc.

World Radio Day history

World Radio Day was proclaimed in the year 2011 by the member states of Unesco. It was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day. Since then February 13 came to know as World Radio Day. The UN mentions that radio stations should serve diverse communities and offer a wide variety of programs, viewpoints, and content. The day is celebrated every year with a different theme. Here is a look at the World Radio Day 2021 theme.

