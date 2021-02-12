World Radio Day 2021 Theme, History And Significance Of The Day

World Radio Day 2021 will be celebrated all over the world on February 13, 2021. The day aims at promoting the medium and encouraging people to use it. The day also aims at making people aware of the medium and its history. Various events will be held throughout the world to celebrate the day. People will also wish each other a happy World Radio Day through various messages and quotes. On the occasion of World Radio Day 2021, a lot of people are curious to know about the World Radio Day 2021 theme, World Radio Day history and its significance. For all the people who are wondering about the day, here is everything you need to know about it.

World Radio Day history

World Radio Day was proclaimed in the year 2011 by the member states of Unesco. It was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day. Since then February 13 came to know as World Radio Day. The UN mentions that radio station should serve the diverse communities and offer a wide variety of programs, viewpoints and content. The day is celebrated every year with a different theme. Here is a look at the World Radio Day 2021 theme.

World Radio Day 2021 theme

On the occasion of World Radio Day 2021, UNESCO has called out radio stations to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event and more than 110 years of radio. The official World Radio Day 2021 theme mentions the theme as “New World, New Radio”. The World Radio Day 2021 theme is divided into three main sub-themes as follows.

EVOLUTION: The world changes, radio evolves.

This sub-theme refers to the resilience of the radio, to its sustainability.

INNOVATION: The world changes, radio adapts and innovate.

Radio has had to adapt to new technologies to remain the go-to medium of mobility, accessible everywhere and to everyone

CONNECTION: The world changes, radio connects.

This sub-theme highlights radio’s services to our society—natural disasters, socio-economic crises, epidemics, etc.

World Radio Day significance

Radio is a very powerful medium to celebrate humanity in all its diversity. It also constitutes a platform for democratic discourse. It is the most widely consumed medium at a global level. The unique ability of radio to reach out the widest audience has paved way for radio to shape a society’s experience of diversity, stand as an arena for all voices to speak out, be represented and heard and also give voice to the voiceless. Therefore World Radio Day significance holds great value all over the world.

